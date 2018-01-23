NATCHITOCHES – Aly Jacobs of Houston has been named as the new Miss Northwestern – Lady of the Bracelet. Jacobs, the second runner up in September’s pageant, assumed the title after it was relinquished by Erika Jarlock who is no longer enrolled at Northwestern State. Since the pageant, first runner up Jourdan Waddell received the title of Miss Slidell and is ineligible to become Miss Northwestern – Lady of the Bracelet.

Jacobs will participate in June’s Miss Louisiana Pageant in Monroe.

Jacobs is a senior accounting major. She is a member of Phi Mu Fraternity where she served as president and treasurer. Jacobs is Student Government Association treasurer and a member of Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society. She served as a freshman orientation leader and was on the Demon Days Welcome Committee. Jacobs is a member of Alpha Lambda Delta and the President’s Leadership Program.

“I am excited about representing this wonderful institution as Miss Northwestern State – Lady of the Bracelet and look forward to competing this summer at Miss Louisiana,” said Jacobs.

Her platform is ‘“I Can Too’ Empowering Young Women to Explore Male Dominated Fields.” Jacobs said a recent article in Fortune Magazine stated women hold just over four percent of CEO positions in Fortune 500 companies.

“I have always loved being in leadership positions and helping others to find their place within organizations. I want to help women realize that being strong is a positive trait and not something that they should hide or shy away from,” said Jacobs. “This is something I would like to see significantly increase within the next few years.”

For more information on the Miss Louisiana Pageant, go to misslouisiana.com.