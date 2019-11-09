Military Highway overpass closed, detours available

Poor conditions of the overpass on Military Highway, or Business Highway U.S. 165, in Pineville has forced a closure of the bridge.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development closed the bridge to the public on Wednesday afternoon.

Public Information Officer for DOTD, Erin Buchanan, says the DOTD has a project scheduled to go to bid in February of next year to replace the bridge. And the bridge will remain closed until that project is complete.

Drivers who normally cross the bridge are encouraged to consider these detours:

Northbound Traffic:

Turn North onto LA 3100 (Donahue Ferry Rd), Turn East onto LA 3100 (Griffith St), Turn North onto US 167 (Pineville Expressway), Take exit ramp for LA 3144 (Edgewood Dr.), Turn West onto LA 3144 (Edgewood Dr.), Turn North onto US 165 Business (Military Highway)

Southbound Traffic:

Turn East onto LA 3144 (Edgewood Dr.) Turn South onto US 167 (Pineville Expressway) Take exit for LA 28/LA 3100 Turn West onto LA 3100 (Griffith St), Turn South onto LA 3100 (Donahue Ferry Rd), Turn North onto US 165 Business (Military Highway)