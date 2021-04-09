Military Highway bridge project back on track

Rich Dupree from The City of Pineville says Military Highway project still on track…

“I can confirm that the massive Utility relocation work was completed on April 3rd – and as of April 5th, the clock restarted for the road work to resume. The relocation of the Utilities, not only on Military but Jefferson Highway as well, was the most time consuming. The road contractor has 5 months from now to complete the work – and that is inline with the original Labor Day estimate for completion.”