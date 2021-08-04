Military convoys on Arkansas and LA roads, AUG 3-6

The Arkansas Army National Guard’s 39th Infantry Brigade Combat Team and supporting units will be traveling on Louisiana and Arkansas highways and interstates on their return to Arkansas after training at Fort Polk, Louisiana

The majority will transit to their home stations along I-49, I-30 and I-40, but some subordinate units will transit along two-lane highways to armories around the state.

Increased military traffic will be noticeable throughout the week of August 3-6

We’re alerting the public in advance because we want to avoid potential mishaps as these heavy trucks, equipment and Soldiers make their way back to their homes,” said Lt. Col Brian Mason, the Arkansas National Guard’s public affairs officer. “We encourage the public to plan accordingly and allow extra time in their travels, especially if those travels include traveling on I-30, I-40, I-49 and through construction zones.”

The 39th Infantry Brigade Combat Team was in Fort Polk, Louisiana participating in a major combat training exercise July 8 – August 3rd at the Joint Readiness Training Center.