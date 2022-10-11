Mighty Thomas Carnival Workers Love the Lifestyle

The Mighty Thomas Carnival is in town this week ready to entertain folks of all ages. ABC News’ Joel Massey caught up with some of the people that make it happen.

Dennis Bossman said, “Seeing new places, you go to a spot you’re there for a couple of weeks by the time the fair is wrapped up you’re looking forward to going to the next fair and seeing the people. Every spot you go to know people that you’ve seen year after year.”

Dennis Bossman is a carny through and through. He’s been with the Mighty Thomas Carnival for 40 years and he says the life is ingrained in the people that make it happen.

“Once it gets in your blood, the traveling from spot to spot, the camaraderie amongst people who’ve been here for a while. And we have a lot of people that have been on this show for years and years and look forward you know we take a month or two off in the winter and when you come back you get to see your old friends and get back to work.”

Bossman says seeing the kids get excited for all the carnival has to offer is a joy for the workers.

“And the kids you know they get the prizes see the look on their face when they’re waiting in line. If you see the energy they have while they’re waiting in line just take a minute and look at them they can’t hardly control it they’re jumping up and down ready to get on them rides.”

Kim Sankowsky has been with Mighty Thomas for 23 years. She tells me why she likes the job.

“I like the traveling I like seeing the people. We’re a family out here. We all are together every week and then you get to where you know the local people the local restaurants. You develop a relationship with people in the area.”

Kim tells me the circumstances of why she originally chose this career has changed but her family has stuck with it.

“We chose this career for our son we wanted to be able to work just summers and work around his school schedule. He’s 25 now so we’re past that but it’s a business that we just fell in love with.”

There are more than 30 rides at the Mighty Thomas Carnival, and they are approaching their 100th year of operation. About 150 workers bring this carnival to life.

Sankowsky said, “One thing we noticed with fuel prices and Covid people are coming out in bigger numbers because they don’t have the money to go to the bigger amusement parks. So, we’re seeing families come out and it’s nice to see families together again.”

Kim says she enjoys the lifestyle for many reasons.

“We’ve made some great friends out here I like working the rides. We’re outside we get to listen to music. We get to enjoy the weather. I’m not an office person. I did that for a while, and I like being outside.”

The Rapides Parish Fair will run from this Wednesday the 12th at 4 p.m. to Sunday the 16th at 7 p.m. For ticket information www.rapidesparishfair.org