Friday, November 20, 2020
Mid-Week Storms; Clearing Out Thanksgiving Day

Clay Smith 0 Comments

An active weather pattern will bring the chance of heavy rain and thunderstorms to Central Louisiana next week. The timeframe for the highest impacts will be late Tuesday into Wednesday. A few strong storms will be possible, but widespread severe weather is not expected at this time. The chance of storms may impact your holiday travel so be sure to use caution.

This storm system will move quickly and conditions will improve by Wednesday evening. Thanksgiving Day looks to feature mostly sunny skies with comfortable temperatures in the lower-70s.

The forecast will likely shift as we get closer to next so continue to check back for updates. I hope everyone has a great weekend!

