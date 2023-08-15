Michaels to Open New Store at Alexandria Mall

IRVING, TX — 8/14/23 Today Michaels, the best place for all things creative, announced it will soon open a new location in Alexandria, Louisiana. Michaels is actively hiring to fill full-time and part-time roles at this location in preparation for the Grand Opening in the coming months. Located at 3437 Masonic Drive inside Alexandria Mall, the new store will be a sleeker, simpler Michaels featuring self-checkout registers, a Michaels Custom Framing center, and a curated assortment of the most relevant supplies and componentry across arts, crafts, framing, floral, kids’ crafts, DIY, yarn, beading, and scrapbooking products to inspire creativity in the surrounding community.

Michaels will open several new stores with this updated format featuring self-service “Buy Online Pick-Up In Store” (BOPIS) and curbside pick-up. The new format represents Michaels’ ongoing innovations across every facet of the business to bring customers a more seamless shopping experience.

“Michaels is the one-stop-shop for all things creative,” said Ashley Buchanan, Chief Executive Officer at Michaels. “Getting closer to our Makers allows us to provide them with not only a destination to shop, but also a place to get inspired. We’re proud to be bringing even more of that inspiration to the already creative community of Alexandria.”

To celebrate, Michaels will welcome the community to the store’s Grand Opening event later this fall. Kicking-off with a ribbon cutting ceremony, the event will offer free crafts, giveaways, local food favorites, and more at this fun-filled event to share Michaels’ excitement in joining the community. Specific date and time will be announced.

If you’re interested in joining the Michaels team, please visit http://www.michaels.com/jobs to view open positions. To stay up to date on the latest crafting inspiration and news from Michaels, follow us on social media @michaelsstores.