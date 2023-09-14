Mi Tierra Restaurante Mexicano Owner Irma Rodriguez Shares Her Story during Hispanic Heritage Month

Each year, Americans observe National Hispanic Heritage Month from September 15 to October 15, by celebrating the histories, cultures, and contributions of Hispanic American citizens.

ABC 31 News Reporter Keisha Swafford has the story on how a Mexico born restaurant owner started her business.

Irma Rodriguez has been in the restaurant business for 19 years.

“I had three kids that I needed to provide for, and I was making more money-making tamales than I was working at the grocery store because I did the grocery business for 25 years total. A lot of different people, you know, just buy my tamales, and take them to their relatives and stuff, so that makes me very, very proud of my product because I know it has to be good for people to like them that much.”

During COVID, Rodriguez overcame many challenges to keep Mi Tierra going.

“I have cancer in my family and my husband passed away from cancer. So, I have to face that and have the restaurant open at the same time right in the middle of COVID.”

Rodriguez says without her faith in God and family, her business would not run smoothly.

“You have to love God. Without Him, you don’t even to start anything. And second, you have to have lots of consistency, lots of hard work.”

She says her lifelong dream is to have a tamale factory.

“But if God has not given it to me, it’s for a reason and I know when he does, it’s going to be a mayor deal and it’s going to be like the cherry on top of the cake. I would think that’s going to be the best.”

During September, Mi Tierra partners with St. Jude to raise money for childhood cancer.

Irma Rodriguez was recently honored at the Alexandria Rotary Club for her community service.