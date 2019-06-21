Mexican citizen arrested in Alexandria for First Degree Rape of a juvenile

A man living in Alexandria, who is a citizen of Mexico, was arrested after deputies received a complaint of criminal sexual conduct involving a juvenile.

34 year old Ruben Flores was arrested on June 1st and charged with first degree rape of a person under the age of 13.

Warrants for Flores’ arrest were granted after deputies responded to the complaint and detectives identified him through their investigation, which involved an interview with the juvenile victim.

Flores remains at the Rapides Parish Detention Center with a $100,000 bond.

Because he is a foreign national, the Department Of Homeland Security has placed an Immigration Retainer on Flores pending the outcome of his judicial proceedings.

Detectives say that the investigation is still on going and more arrests are possible.