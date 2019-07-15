Monday, July 15, 2019
Metro Car Wash shooting suspect arrested

Jojuana Phillips 0 Comments

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the July 6th shooting that occurred at Metro Car Wash in Alexandria.

20 year old D’Angelo Washington, of Alexandria, was arrested on July 11th after surveillance video and still images were released in an effort to identify the shooter.

The Alexandria Police Department received multiple tips after the video and images were released, which led to an arrest warrant being obtained for Washington.

“This is the kind of success that comes from law enforcement partnering with our community,” said Chief Jerrod King. “I want to thank all of our citizens who contacted our department or Crime Stoppers to provide information to help solve this case. We in law enforcement can’t solve crimes by ourselves and we rely on a a population who cares about their city and community to help us.”

Washington was arrested and charged with illegal use of a weapon and was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center.

