Meth Arrests in Grant Parish

Grant Parish – A traffic stop for a Pollock man not wearing a seat belt, led to the discovery of methamphetamine and that he was also wanted out of Rapides Parish. When the drugs were discovered, the driver told Cpl. Dan McClung, “That’s meth boss.”

Rikki Hall, 60 years old, of Pollock, was arrested for Possession of C.D.S. II (crystal methamphetamine) and a fugitive warrant from Rapides Parish.

Grant Parish – While Grant Parish Sheriff’s Corporal T.C. Vice and Deputy Kerri Null were on a patrol in the Black Creek community, they discovered a vehicle that was parked in the middle of the road with its engine running. When they spoke to the occupants, the deputies discovered that two of them had outstanding warrants for their arrest in Rapides Parish. They also discovered methamphetamine that was hidden in a hollowed out electronics box and a glass smoking pipe that had been thrown out of the car. Once at the jail, it was discovered that the female occupant had more methamphetamine and Hydrocodone hidden in her bra.

Richmond Davis, 32 years old, of 150 Overby Lane, Dry Prong, was arrested for Possession of C.D.S. II (crystal methamphetamine), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and an outstanding warrant from Rapides Parish.

Lisa Ward, 37 years old, of 9740 Hwy. 28, Pineville, was arrested for Possession of C.D.S. II (crystal methamphetamine), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Hydrocodone, Introduction of Contraband into a Jail.

Henry Wilson, 36 years old, of 135 Vit Road, Pineville, was arrested for Possession of C.D.S. II (crystal methamphetamine), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Obstruction of Justice.

Grant Parish – Grant Parish Sheriff’s Corporal Dan McClung stopped a vehicle for veering off of the roadway. As the driver got out of the vehicle and walked toward Cpl. McClung, a clear plastic bag with a crystal like substance in the bag was hanging from the driver’s belt. When Cpl. McClung asked what was in the bag, the driver replied, “Here Dan, it’s meth.”

Cecil Tingle, 60 years old, of 8960 Hwy. 8, Colfax, was arrested for Possession of C.D.S. II (crystal methamphetamine) and an outstanding warrant for Theft of a Motor Vehicle.