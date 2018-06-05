Meth Arrest in Pollock

Press Release – The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office received a report of a disturbance in the Pollock area. When Deputy Amy Laborde arrived, she learned that the accused had left. A Pollock Police officer spotted the vehicle and was able to stop it and immediately smelled the odor of marijuana. Deputy Laborde discovered a bag of methamphetamine in the suspect’s vehicle.

While she was transporting the suspect to the jail, she noticed that he would not stop moving around in the back seat of the patrol car. Once at the jail, Deputy Laborde for a glass smoking pipe with methamphetamine inside of it that he had taken out of his pants.

Adrian Nugent, 46 years old, of 432 Lovell Road, was arrested for Possession of C.D.S. II (crystal methamphetamine), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Obstruction of Justice, Introduction of Contraband, and an outstanding warrant from Alexandria.