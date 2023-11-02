Meth and Firearms get Sabine Parish man 29 years in Federal Prison

SHREVEPORT, La. – United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that

Scott William Wood, 41, of Noble, Louisiana, has been sentenced by United States District

Judge S. Maurice Hicks, Jr. to a total of 29 years in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised

release, on drug and firearm charges. Wood was sentenced to 22 years for possession with

intent to distribute a controlled substance; 5 years for possession of a firearm in furtherance

of drug trafficking; and an additional 2 years for revocation of his supervised probation, with

each sentence to run consecutive, for a total of 29 years.

According to information presented in court, a deputy with the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s

Office initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle in which Wood was the front seat passenger on

December 26, 2022. On the front floorboard of the passenger side of the vehicle, the deputy

found a small, zippered bag. The bag was located underneath where Wood had been seated.

Inside the zippered bag, the deputy found a loaded Glock, Model 43X, 9mm pistol and a clear

bag containing approximately 120 grams of methamphetamine. The firearm and the

methamphetamine belonged to Wood, and he admitted to intending to distribute the

methamphetamine to other individuals. Wood pleaded guilty to the offenses of possession

with intent to distribute a controlled substance and possession of a firearm in furtherance of

drug trafficking at the guilty plea hearing on May 26, 2023.

At the time of his arrest, Wood was on supervised release in the Western District of

Louisiana. He was convicted of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon on November

21, 2013 and was previously sentenced to 120 months in prison for that offense.

This case was investigated by Federal Bureau of Investigation, Bureau of Alcohol,

Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office and prosecuted by

Assistant United States Attorney Seth D. Reeg.

The investigation and conviction of Wood is part of an Organized Crime Drug

Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) investigation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and

dismantles the highest-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational

criminal organizations that threaten the United States by using a prosecutor-led, intelligencedriven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law

enforcement agencies against criminal networks.