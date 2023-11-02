Meth and Firearms get Sabine Parish man 29 years in Federal Prison
SHREVEPORT, La. – United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that
Scott William Wood, 41, of Noble, Louisiana, has been sentenced by United States District
Judge S. Maurice Hicks, Jr. to a total of 29 years in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised
release, on drug and firearm charges. Wood was sentenced to 22 years for possession with
intent to distribute a controlled substance; 5 years for possession of a firearm in furtherance
of drug trafficking; and an additional 2 years for revocation of his supervised probation, with
each sentence to run consecutive, for a total of 29 years.
According to information presented in court, a deputy with the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s
Office initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle in which Wood was the front seat passenger on
December 26, 2022. On the front floorboard of the passenger side of the vehicle, the deputy
found a small, zippered bag. The bag was located underneath where Wood had been seated.
Inside the zippered bag, the deputy found a loaded Glock, Model 43X, 9mm pistol and a clear
bag containing approximately 120 grams of methamphetamine. The firearm and the
methamphetamine belonged to Wood, and he admitted to intending to distribute the
methamphetamine to other individuals. Wood pleaded guilty to the offenses of possession
with intent to distribute a controlled substance and possession of a firearm in furtherance of
drug trafficking at the guilty plea hearing on May 26, 2023.
At the time of his arrest, Wood was on supervised release in the Western District of
Louisiana. He was convicted of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon on November
21, 2013 and was previously sentenced to 120 months in prison for that offense.
This case was investigated by Federal Bureau of Investigation, Bureau of Alcohol,
Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office and prosecuted by
Assistant United States Attorney Seth D. Reeg.
The investigation and conviction of Wood is part of an Organized Crime Drug
Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) investigation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and
dismantles the highest-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational
criminal organizations that threaten the United States by using a prosecutor-led, intelligencedriven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law
enforcement agencies against criminal networks.