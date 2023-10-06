Men’s Soccer Pitches Back-To-Back Shutouts In Rout Of Texarkana
TEXARKANA, Texas – The Louisiana Christian University men’s soccer program blanked its second straight opponent and third in its past four contests, using a pair of goals in each half to ground the Eagles of TAMUT, 4-0.
The Basics:
- Score
- (RV) Louisiana Christian – 4
- Texas A&M-Texarkana – 0
- Records
- (RV) Louisiana Christian (7-2-1, 6-0-0 Red River)
- Texas A&M-Texarkana (5-7-0, 3-4-0 Red River)
- Location
- Texarkana, Texas – Judy Kelley Morgan Field
- Series History
- Louisiana Christian Leads 2-0-1 (83.3%)
- Winning Streak
- Louisiana Christian (W1) | Texas A&M-Texarkana’s Last Win: N/A
Wildcats Top Performers:
- Sergio Pita Martin scored twice in his second consecutive tilt, cashing in on a penalty kick in the 31st and again off an assist from Adrian Amoros Navarro in the 84th while also recording an assist on the opening goal of the day to give him five total points.
- Shakeem Walters wasted no time finding the back of the net, rocketing a strike past the Eagles’ keeper less than 75 seconds into the match to give the Cats an early 1-0 edge.
- Fabian Perez put a dent in the LCU scoreboard for the second time in 2023, taking a touch from Joao Pedro Giraldez Franco and depositing into the stat sheet at the 72:03 mark.
- Amoros Navarro set new career-highs in both shots-on-goal and total shots, placing all six of his attempts on-target.
- Rodrigo Silva stared down the barrel of 14 shots while collecting five saves for yet another clean sheet, lowering his goals against average down to 1.36 after a rough non-conference stretch.
Notes:
- Coach Castillo’s crew blanked the opposition for the fifth time this campaign and fourth in RRAC action.
Next:
- The Wildcats will hope to flip the script from last season’s championship game loss to the LSUS Pilots when the two meet again on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. in Shreveport.
