Menard’s Jourdain Dishmond signs with Holmes Community College

Eagles’ big man, Jourdain Dishmond, signed his letter of intent to play for Holmes Community College.

Holmes recently won the NJCAA Championship and Dishmond is hoping to help with another title before moving on to a bigger university after two years.

This past season, Jourdain helped lead Menard to their first-ever semi-finals appearance where he led the team in scoring with 19 points.

He says he’s excited to keep his dreams afloat.

“To know that I get to go further in basketball and achieve my dreams and get as close and I can in basketball. (Legacy) I feel like I’m leaving my name and leaving my mark so everyone will remember me for in the future.”