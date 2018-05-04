Menard Student-Athlete to Serve on LHSAA Advisory Committee

Alexandria, LA— Anderson DeWitt, a sophomore at Holy Savior Menard Central High School has been selected to serve on the Louisiana High School Athletic Association’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee for the 2018-2019 school year. Students are nominated by administrators and coaches based on their academic, athletic, and leadership accomplishments.

DeWitt, son of Dr. Chance (’88) and Lori DeWitt of Alexandria, maintains a 4.0 GPA while is playing varsity football and tennis, and actively participating in Key Club, Beta Club, and the Interact Club of Cenla. According to the LHSAA announcement, the advisory committee will work to “engage Louisiana students with leadership and sportsmanship initiatives as well as offer suggestions from a student-athlete’s perspective regarding LHSAA programs”.

Nominated for this position by both David Perkins, Menard’s Athletic Director and Tracy Simpson, Menard’s Tennis coach, Simpson stated, “Anderson is a leader on and off the court. He didn’t get to play this year due to an ACL injury he sustained during football season, but he continued to be a strong leader with the team through districts, regionals, and state tournaments.”

DeWitt will begin his responsibilities by attending the executive committee meeting in Baton Rouge in June followed by several meetings throughout the academic year. Congratulations Anderson and thank you for your commitment to excellence.

Holy Savior Menard Central High School, located in Alexandria, Louisiana, is a Catholic coeducational

high school, grades seven through twelve. Founded in 1892, the school seeks to provide an environment that affords a quality education supporting each student’s spiritual, moral, intellectual, and physical development.