Menard Senior receives LSUA Mulder Scholarship

Kendall Powell, a senior at Holy Savior Menard Central Catholic High School, has received the LSUA Mulder Scholarship–the first scholarship of its kind at the University.

The scholarship is named after Howard and Eloise Mulder who were generous donors and supporters of LSUA for many years.

Both were founding members of the LSUA Foundation and served the Board of Directors for eight years.

In 2001, both Howard and Eloise were honored for their service to LSUA by being awarded the LSUA Distinguished Service Award, the highest honor bestowed to anyone by the University.

There were over 60 applicants for the scholarship and Kendall was chosen as one of ten finalists.

Out of the 10 finalists, two will receive scholarships–an incoming student and a continuing student.

Kendall is the first of the two to receive her award.

Students receiving the scholarship will be known as a Mulder Scholar and the award will cover the full cost of a semester’s tuition, fees, books, and on-campus housing and meal plans incurred as a direct result of the recipient’s attendance at LSUA. The scholarship will be awarded to the student throughout their academic career at LSUA, not to exceed more than eight consecutive semesters.

