Menard Lady Eagles looking to get over the hump in semi-finals appearance

The Lady Eagles are back in the saddle of Sulphur looking to get over the hump and bring back a state title.

An explosive offense putting up 26 runs in the post-season has been big for them.

Head Coach, Thomas Scully, says that their hitting efforts will be key for them advance.

“Hitting is what’s going to take us to the next game, so we just keep on working on hitting.”

This team has had six players witness the Sulphur atmosphere, so to combat the “big stage”, they prepare for pressure situations.

Although Menard’s standing record is 20-14, 10 teams out of the 14 losses have competed in the semi-finals, so their regular season effort will show in their big game tomorrow against St. Thomas Aquinas.

Tomorrow’s Division III semi-finals begin at 3 p.m.