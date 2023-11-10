Menard High honors veterans as Desert Storm soldier reflects on deployments

As we honor our friends and neighbors who served in the military this Veteran’s Day it’s helpful to remember how veterans say they learn so much from the military, especially those who deploy overseas and learn how other cultures live. ABC 31 News Reporter Joel Massey brings us a very personal story of a man who says his military service changed his outlook, and the high school that honored him.

Paul Arbour served for 39 years in the Army National Guard starting in a Mobile Army Surgical Hospital or MASH and going on to have three deployments including the middle east in the early 90s.

Arbour who is retired said, “My first experience was definitely an eye opener in regards to being a 20-year-old going to a whole other country for Operation Desert Shield and Desert Storm and to understand the different culture of what they live compared with the way we live here in the United States.”

Arbour has a sophomore at Holy Savior Menard High School, where students and faculty paid tribute to him and others in an inspiring program. Arbour says military service runs in his family. His father served in World War II.

“I thought initially a little family tradition not knowing that I would serve the amount of years I did but once I got into it, it was just very rewarding and fulfilling.”

The Menard color guard presented the flags and each branch of each branch of the military was honored by the placing of their flag and the choir’s rendition of each of Armed Forces songs.

Captain Ronald Thompson, a chaplain with the Civil Air Patrol, spoke about the characteristics of a hero exemplified by a particularly bloody day during the Vietnam War.

Several soldiers received medals for valor, but he said one recipient stood out because he was a civilian—a journalist who put down his pen and camera to go into the battle and rescue an injured soldier. Joe Galloway became the only civilian to receive a medal of valor.

Thompson said, “What Joe Gallaway reminds me of with his medal of commendation is that any of us can be heroes, but we must embody the characteristics.”

The story hit home with Sophomore Jude Meadaa.

“The overall life that the veterans lived like we always talk about their lives but when you really think about it, they really had very difficult moments in their lives, and they sacrificed a lot for us.”

The program included a “missing man table” honoring those were never found and showing the continued determination to account for the missing. Arbour called the honor, “a moving experience”.

“It’s very gratifying of course the older you get it becomes a little harder to realize. It’s just very touching.”

A sentiment he hopes many will feel this Veteran’s Day.

Organizers also honored six active-duty service members who are alumni of Menard: Lieutenant Colonel Richard Debliux, Army National Guard, class of 1994; Commander William Carr, Navy, class of 1998; First Lieutenant Heath Hilton, Air Force, class of 2016; Sergeant Jordan Rose, Army, class of 2018; Specialist Brandon Coreil, Army, class of 2018 and Corporal Michael Hawthorne, Marine Corps, class of 2019.