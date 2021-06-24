Menard graduate, Shawn Gallagher, signs to East Texas Baptist to play baseball

Menard catcher, Shawn Gallagher, signed his letter of intent to play for the ETBU Tigers.

Menard head coach, Jordan Marks, claims that Gallagher is one of the most hardworking players on the team who;s very deserving to move on to the next level.

“One of the hardest, if not the hardest worker on the team and he deserves everything that he’s getting. He’s a great fit.”

Located in Marshall, TX, Shawn is excited about his family being able to travel and be “loud and proud” in the stands.

He says that the legacy he hopes to leave behind with Menard is hard work and heavy faith.

“I’m hoping that they can look at my four years and see somebody who was a leader on and off the field through my faith life and through baseball and I hope they can take that and do something with that. This is something that I’ve worked for since I was little. It’s been a dream of mine for as long as I can remember and the dream is coming true and I can’t be any happier than I am right now.”