The Holy Savior Menard High School Football team gave back to the community yesterday. The team volunteered at the Manna House preparing and serving meals to those in need.

It’s something that many students from the school take part in several times a year. Their ultimate goal is to aid in ending hunger in the Central Louisiana area.

Last month, the team served about 7,000 people and hope to continue raising that number.

KLAX ABC 31 News 7/26/17