Members of Drug Trafficking Conspiracy in the Natchitoches, Louisiana Area Receive Federal Prison Sentences Totaling over 103 Years

ALEXANDRIA, La. – Seven members of a drug trafficking conspiracy in the

Natchitoches, Louisiana area have all been sentenced, announced United States Attorney

Brandon B. Brown. United States District Judge Dee D. Drell sentenced all of the defendants

for conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. The last remaining one

was sentenced on December 22, 2023. The names of those defendants and their sentences are

as follows:

James Christopher Weeks, 51, of Montgomery, Louisiana, was sentenced to 360

months (20 years) in prison, followed by 10 years of supervised release. Weeks pleaded guilty

to the charge on October 14, 2022.

Savannah Maria Weeks, 31, of Arcadia, Louisiana, was sentenced to 78 months (6

years, 6 months) in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release. S. Weeks pleaded guilty

to the charge on June 29, 2022.

Eric Joseph Sandifer, 36, of Pineville, Louisiana, was sentenced to 120 months (10

years) in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release. Sandifer pleaded guilty to the

charge on November 29, 2022.

Ashley Danielle Dowden, 39, of Natchitoches, Louisiana, was sentenced to 96

months (8 years) in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release. Dowden pleaded guilty

to the charge on August 3, 2022.

Candiace Shree Bronson, 39, of Alexandria, Louisiana, was sentenced to 78 months

(6 years, 6 months) in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release. Bronson pleaded

guilty to the charge on September 26, 2022.

Louis V. Jackson, 39, of Natchitoches, was sentenced to 360 months (30 years) in

prison, followed by 10 years of supervised release. Jackson was the only defendant who went

to trial and was convicted of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, felon in possession

of firearms and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, by a jury in April 2023.

Adam James Johnson, 41, of Natchitoches, was sentenced to 235 months (19 years, 7

months) in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release. Johnson pleaded guilty to the

charge on March 16, 2023.

In early March 2020, agents with the Natchitoches Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task

Force (“NMJDTF”) received information regarding a group of individuals selling large

amounts of methamphetamine in the Natchitoches area. Law enforcement agents began an

investigation into these illegal drug trafficking activities and learned that James Weeks, his

daughter, Savannah Weeks, Adam Johnson, Louis Jackson, and Eric Sandifer, were major

methamphetamine distributors in northwest Louisiana. Dowden and Bronson were working

closely with them in this drug trafficking organization. Through their investigation, agents

conducted surveillance of these defendants on numerous occasions and in both Natchitoches

and Alexandria, Louisiana. They were also able to obtain information from other sources as

to the drug trafficking activities of these defendants.

Through their investigation, agents learned that J. Weeks, who was serving a 192-

month imprisonment sentence in the Yazoo City Medium federal prison facility on a Western

District of Louisiana drug conspiracy conviction, was conducting drug trafficking operations

from the federal prison facility. J. Weeks was communicating through Facebook Messenger

with S. Weeks, Johnson, and other co-conspirators about methamphetamine trafficking. On

March 26, 2020, a K9 utilized by HSI-Riverside, California, alerted on a package at the San

Bernardino, California, shipping facility destined to J. Weeks’ mother and daughter, S.

Weeks, in Arcadia, Louisiana. A state search warrant was obtained, and six pounds of

methamphetamine were recovered. J. Weeks admitted to agents that he had met a

methamphetamine source of supply through another inmate in prison and that he was

involved in the package being sent to his mother’s residence. J. Weeks introduced these

sources to Johnson, who purchased the methamphetamine from them on several occasions.

In March 2020, agents conducted surveillance on Johnson’s home in Natchitoches and

observed Dowden arrive and enter the residence. Shortly thereafter, both Dowden and

Johnson left in separate vehicles. They were subsequently stopped for a traffic violation and

agents recovered suspected drugs in Dowden’s possession. A search warrant was also later

executed at Johnson’s residence which resulted in the discovery of approximately 3,720 grams

of methamphetamine in the attic of Johnson’s home. Dowden hid two large bags containing

the suspected methamphetamine in the attic at the direction of Johnson and also took trips to

Dallas with him to retrieve the methamphetamine in exchange for large amounts of cash. A

chemical analysis conducted by the North Louisiana Criminalistics Laboratory determined

the substance was in fact methamphetamine, having a total net weight of 3,716.7 grams and

ranging between 89.4 and 98.4% purity level.

On March 3, 2020, while on supervised probation by Louisiana State Probation and

Parole, Sandifer was arrested on a drug charge out of Oklahoma. Officers responded to his

residence and found Sandifer who advised that there was methamphetamine in the vehicle in

his yard and he admitted that he had been using the vehicle for several weeks. A search

warrant was obtained and executed, and officers seized approximately 127 grams of actual

methamphetamine, a digital scale, and baggies from inside the vehicle. Sandifer also had

messages on his cell phone in which he was communicating with Johnson regarding

methamphetamine trafficking in Natchitoches.

During their investigation, agents conducted surveillance at the Motel 6 in

Natchitoches and the Best Western in Alexandria. On April 16, 2020, they observed Jackson

pull into the parking lot of the Motel 6 and then depart the property. Agents obtained search

warrants on those rooms which yielded 34 Tramadol pills, a Marlin rifle; model: 336CS;

caliber: 30-30, a SCCY pistol; model: CPX-1, and several pieces of paperwork with Bronson’s

name. On May 13, 2020, agents observed S. Weeks and a male arrive at the Best Western

hotel and enter a room. S. Weeks departed and was subsequently pulled over in a traffic stop.

Agents seized approximately 132 grams of actual methamphetamine from her, and it was

confirmed to be actual methamphetamine.

A search warrant was obtained and executed on the Best Western hotel room, where

Bronson and Jackson were present. Agents seized approximately 498 grams of

methamphetamine, $11,300 in U.S. currency, and a purse belonging to Bronson. Bronson

and Jackson were subsequently arrested. A chemical analysis was conducted on the suspected

narcotics by the North Louisiana Criminalistics Laboratory and determined the substances

seized from S. Weeks and the Best Western hotel room were in fact methamphetamine,

having a net weight of 132.7 grams with 89.9% purity and 498.2 grams with 92.7% purity

level, respectively.

“The successful investigation by the local and federal law enforcement agents in this

case has resulted in over 20 pounds of methamphetamine being taken off the streets of

northwest Louisiana,” stated U.S. Attorney Brandon B. Brown. “These types of

investigations take a lot of hard work and man hours to develop, and our communities are

much safer after getting these bad actors off the streets. I commend the efforts of these local

and federal partners and we will continue to prosecute those who choose to traffic drugs in

our district.”

“This investigation, and its subsequent successful prosecutions, were the result of a

complete law enforcement team effort,” stated Natchitoches Parish Sheriff Stuart

Wright. “The Natchitoches Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force invested significant

resources over the past three years and joined with other sheriff’s offices and federal law

enforcement partners to take action and remove over 600 grams of methamphetamine from

our community. And seven narcotics distributors are now in prison as a result of their

dangerous criminal activity.”

“We appreciate the diligent and ongoing effort of the U.S. Attorney’s Office in

prosecuting these cases in federal court,” stated Natchitoches Parish District Attorney Billy

Jo Harrington. “Some of the defendants, including Johnson, are also facing charges in

Natchitoches Parish. I also commend our local law enforcement agencies for their hard

work and effort in removing illegal narcotics from our parish.”

This case was investigated by the Natchitoches Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force

(NMJDTF), Department of Homeland Security Investigations, FBI, ATF, Natchitoches City

Police, and Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit, and prosecuted by Assistant

United States Attorneys Cytheria D. Jernigan and Brian C. Flanagan.