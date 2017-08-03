Meeting Underway on Future Management of Coliseum
A meeting of the Rapides Parish Police Jury is currently underway regarding future management of the Rapides Parish Coliseum.
The purpose of the meeting involves a motion to authorize special legal council to negotiate the terms and conditions of a contract with SMG, an entertainment and convention venue management company.
The company is looking to take over management of the coliseum and present a new proposal to the police jury for consideration.
ABC31 News