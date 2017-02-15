Campus News Top Stories 

Meeting Held at Bolton High Regarding School Mergers

KLAX TV, ABC 31 0 Comment

Bolton parents waiting for answers about the future of schools are still waiting.

Bolton High School in Alexandria held its annual parents, faculty, and alumni meeting Tuesday evening. School board member Sandra Franklin conducted the meeting and addressed the recent rumors about Bolton and other schools being merged together or shutting down.

Those who attended the meeting wasted no time expressing their opinions about possibly merging middle school students with high school students.

There’s no time frame for any decisions on this hot topic.

KLAX ABC 31 News 2/15/17

You May Also Like

Run-Offs Slated for Dec. 6 for Many Races

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Run-Offs Slated for Dec. 6 for Many Races

Cong. Abraham Comments on Donald Trump Poll Numbers

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Cong. Abraham Comments on Donald Trump Poll Numbers

Former Evergreen Police Chief Arrested for Murder

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Former Evergreen Police Chief Arrested for Murder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *