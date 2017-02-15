Meeting Held at Bolton High Regarding School Mergers

Bolton parents waiting for answers about the future of schools are still waiting.

Bolton High School in Alexandria held its annual parents, faculty, and alumni meeting Tuesday evening. School board member Sandra Franklin conducted the meeting and addressed the recent rumors about Bolton and other schools being merged together or shutting down.

Those who attended the meeting wasted no time expressing their opinions about possibly merging middle school students with high school students.

There’s no time frame for any decisions on this hot topic.

KLAX ABC 31 News 2/15/17