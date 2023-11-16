Meet the leadership team for the new Bolton Academy of Performing Arts Magnet School

Alexandria’s historic Bolton High School will begin a new chapter as a special magnet school for grades Pre-K through 12 in Rapides Parish. If that sounds like a huge job, two of the women who will lead this ground-breaking transition say it is, but they’re ready for the challenge. ABC 31 News Reporter Joel Massey shows us how these two long-time educators aim to bring more than 12 grades under one roof in a school that will concentrate on performing arts.

Jenifer Scott has 31 years under her belt as an educator, having taught business education and even tennis in Rapides Parish. As Bolton High becomes the Bolton Academy of Performing Arts Academic Magnet School next year, she will lead the program as principal.

“I love the kids. It’s all about them successful, making sure that they enjoy school and that they have a great learning experience.”

In the first year of transition, Rapides Academy sixth through eighth graders, along with their teachers, will shift over to Bolton’s campus.

Pheonix Elementary students and faculty will join them in the 2025 – 2026 school year.

“The mission for Bolton Academy is to create something innovative and one of a kind and prepare our students from Pre-K all the way through 12th for an absolutely wonderful and successful future.”

Also leading the newly consolidated schools as assistant principal will be Hayley Dean, an educator with 16 years’ experience and most recently, Bolton’s lead teacher.

“To be able to have them combined and move all the way through high school is a great opportunity for them and their friends in the community that we have.”

Last year 25 out of 42, or 60 percent, of Rapides Parish Schools improved their performance scores, with eight schools improving by a letter grade. Overall, Rapides remains a B-rated district. It’s hoped this new magnet program at Bolton will help move the Rapides district ahead.

Superintendent Jeff Powell said, “We continue to see this year over year growth in most of our schools so that alone is a testament to the hard work of our folks as well as the students and parents who are committed to this growth.”

Scott says she takes seriously her role in making the transition for Bolton a smooth one.

“It’s my job to go to work and make the adults happy and successful so that they in turn can make the kids happy and successful. And one of the big things that we do is we build a lot of relationships and make sure that we are all working together as a team.”

Making this performing arts program a top performer in the Rapides School District.