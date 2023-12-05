Medicare Deadline to enroll is December 7

ALEXANDRIA, La. – If you’re on Medicare, the deadline to enroll for plans during the annual enrollment period is Thursday December 7. That has many people asking if they should stay with the plan they have or try something new. ABC 31 News Reporter Joel Massey talks with an insurance agent who has tips on things to remember during this open enrollment period.

Stephen I. Adams with Cenla Independent Insurance Brokers wants people age 65 and older to remember to enroll in a Medicare plan and to get all the facts about their plans.

“If you change plans it’s a good time to try your new plan. So if you change from one carrier to another there’s been some changes. There’s been some buyouts and stuff like that so a lot of people have had to change plans. Then if there is something that you don’t like about that plan or something that you hear about another plan that’s better and you want to hear about it definitely inquire about that and find out about it.”

Adams says that going through a brick-and-mortar insurance business makes a difference in getting customer service when you have questions.

“What I have always said the most important thing about health insurance is who takes it. The next thing is if you have any problems you can find us. We’re here. We’re local. We’re not going anywhere. Been in business now for ten years. A lot of people buy this stuff over the phone nowadays. Well if you have some kind of issues you may not be able to get back in touch with that person or go find them. Someone that has a brick and mortar location like this has a lot more accountability to the public than someone just over the phone.”

While the deadline for open enrollment for Medicare is December 7, open enrollment for Medicare Advantage plans doesn’t end until December 15. And for those that don’t qualify for Medicare there is another option.

“Health Insurance Marketplace is for people who are under 65 or not on Medicare. It’s mostly for working people and families where you can apply for health insurance coverage and you get tax credits based on your income and household size. Most people that come here are paying less than a hundred dollars a month for their health insurance on the health insurance marketplace.”

Adams wants people to remember one of the most important things to consider when buying health insurance.

“Make sure that when you enroll in insurance plans that your doctor takes it that’s the most important thing. I know that they talk about all these things that come with health insurance plans like you get a food card or Flex card or help you pay your utility bill with it but always remember if you’re diagnosed with cancer and you want to go to MD Anderson make sure that your plan would be able to do that. So you can go out of network or have multiple providers to see.”