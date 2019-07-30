Tuesday, July 30, 2019
Medical Marijuana could soon be distributed in Louisiana

Jojuana Phillips

The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry pulled a random sample of the final product today for testing, and if that sample passes the final test it could be available within coming weeks.

LDAF Commissioner Mike Strain, D.V.M., said, “Once testing is completed and the product passes for homogeneity, potency and is deemed free of contaminants, it will be ready for distribution.”

Test results of the final product should be completed within seven business days, but if there are issues with the sample the testing process could be extended.

 

Video: Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry inspectors pulling random samples of the final product

