McDonald’s Serves 10,000 Meals to Those Hardest Hit By Hurricane Laura

LAKE CHARLES, La. Local McDonald’s restaurant Owner/Operators and McDonald’s USA have served more than 10,000 free meals to residents, first responders and utility crews in the Lake Charles area this week as residents in the area clean up after Hurricane Laura. The meals were freshly prepared and distributed from the McDonald’s McRig, a full-sized tractor trailer with a nearly complete McDonald’s kitchen.

“There are so many people who are working to rebuild our community and their lives,” said Ajay Patel, local McDonald’s Owner/Operator. “As soon as we saw the extent of the devastation to our community and our own restaurants, we reached out to bring the McRig to Lake Charles so we could help take care of those that are taking care of us.”

Employees from Patel’s restaurants gave away McDouble Cheeseburgers, world famous French fries and bottle watered to residents as they came through the makeshift Drive Thru set up on one of the Patel’s restaurant parking lots, following safety procedures and CDC guidelines. Restaurant employees worked to help guide traffic into the parking lot to ensure it did not impede the regular flow of street traffic.

“We wanted customers to be able to get hot meals without having to slow down their schedules and to ensure everyone was properly socially distancing. It was just a slight alternation to the Drive Thru service McDonald’s is known for,” Patel added. “I want to thank our McDonald’s suppliers who made sure we had enough food and supplies at the McRig.”

The McRig will remain in Lake Charles through Sunday.

“This community is strong and we will rebuild and be even stronger. That is who we are in Lake Charles and we are proud to be a part of this community. You will not find finer, harder working people anywhere,” Patel said.