Mayor Jeff Hall Discusses Utility Bills, Transportation

Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall held his monthly state of the city address yesterday discussing utility bills, public works and transportation among other things.

At the Alexandria Consolidated Compound Mayor Hall talked about the recent security breach that shut down the city’s computer system. He says they are finally getting utility bills out based on last years’ usage.

“Well the breach is actually an active investigation going on by the largest of all levels and we’re not allowed to discuss that but certainly it created problems. And we had to do things like shut down the internet until we could get our system recovered…..we are working with them making progress and actually beginning to send out bills… but we’re back to just about as close as we can be to regular operations.”

There will be 10 new busses on the streets of Alexandria and Pineville as the city transit system improves.

“Services have been upgraded. As well as the external things that was there.”

Mayor Hall also honored Sherry Smith for her 18 years of service with the Convention and Visitors Bureau. Smith was instrumental in the reopening of the Hotel Bentley and the Holliday Inn downtown several years ago.

Sherry Smith said, “When I came here the hotels were barely open then closed so it did affect the ability to attract larger conventions to the area”

Hall declared Wednesday Sherry Smith Day.

“I can’t even believe it a day named after me that’s something that I never imagined would happen and so now my kids are gonna love it.”

Hall also mentioned the Back to School bash coming up where they seek to fill a bus with school supplies for kids who need them.

If you would like to donate school supplies the Back To School Bash, packing the bus, will be held Saturday August 6th at the Riverfront Center downtown.