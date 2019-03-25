Monday, March 25, 2019
MAYOR HALLS’ PLANS FOR DOWNTOWN PARKING

Char Thomas 0 Comments

Locals  are  concerned  about the  lack  of  downtown parking due  to the  new  community college  being implemented. Downtown parking has been the  talk of the  town  , since the new  community  college is just   months away from being completed .  With 500 students  attending  the new Central Louisiana Technical College campus  downtown in the  fall  locals    are  wondering  how will  this  affect parking  . Today is a little bit of a challenge because we have a lot of things going on downtown the community college project is a gift is everybody early in changing the configuration Tulane and vacant spot systematic parking situation i-49 overpass soul to explain to them because we understand fully what we doing and it’s temporary enhancements Mayor  Hall   and  his  chief of staff is   working diligently  on a  long term plan  . Mayor hall tells ABC 31 they know that their plans for the short-term will take care of the parking either coming this year we’re going to need to help our down town grow .  Hall says they are looking to  grow   the  population  to more  with the help  of the  alexandria police  department   to create a safe environment . 

