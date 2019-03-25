MAYOR HALLS’ PLANS FOR DOWNTOWN PARKING
Locals are concerned about the lack of downtown parking due to the new community college being implemented. Downtown parking has been the talk of the town , since the new community college is just months away from being completed . With 500 students attending the new Central Louisiana Technical College campus downtown in the fall locals are wondering how will this affect parking . Today is a little bit of a challenge because we have a lot of things going on downtown the community college project is a gift is everybody early in changing the configuration Tulane and vacant spot systematic parking situation i-49 overpass soul to explain to them because we understand fully what we doing and it’s temporary enhancements Mayor Hall and his chief of staff is working diligently on a long term plan . Mayor hall tells ABC 31 they know that their plans for the short-term will take care of the parking either coming this year we’re going to need to help our down town grow . Hall says they are looking to grow the population to more with the help of the alexandria police department to create a safe environment .