Mayor Hall announces the return of Alex Downtown Rocks and RiverFete Events

Mayor Hall announces the return or Alex Downtown Rocks and RiverFete Events

Alexandria, La. – (March 16, 2022) – Mayor Jeff Hall today announced the return of the Downtown Rocks Concert Series, starting March 25, and Alex RiverFete April 28-30.

“A few weeks ago, we celebrated Mardi Gras, and our residents and really all of central Louisiana told us something really important when they came out in droves to line the streets and catch beads. After being locked in and staying away for two years, Alexandria is ready to celebrate,” Hall said.

Downtown Rocks will feature three free concerts to be held on the steps of City Hall facing Murray Street at the mini park. The first show will be Friday, March 25, and feature the band Johnny Earthquake and the Moondogs from Natchitoches. On Friday, April 8, the local band Abstract will perform. The three-concert series concludes on Thursday, April 21, with zydeco legend Wayne Toups. All concerts will be from 6-8 p.m. with food and drink vendors on site.

The Downtown Rocks series will lead the way for the return of Alex RiverFete. Activities will start with Dinner on the Bricks Thursday night, April 28. “We will have a variety of local restaurant and food providers who will be serving their finest for our residents and visitors,” Hall said. “And as you enjoy your dinner on the bricks, we will have a jazz performer providing music and setting just the right mood. That is going to be a great evening.”

The festival continues Friday night and Saturday with the ArtFete, managed by the Central Louisiana Arts Council, which will feature booths with various arts and crafts as well as a variety of musical acts. “This year’s RiverFete will feature a variety of musical styles, so we’re sure there is something for everyone. We’ll have country, gospel, rap, R&B, jazz, zydeco – it’s so much music and so many artists we’ll have two stages,” Hall said.

Events will include a classic car show on Saturday. New this year will be the Youth EmpowerFete designed for youth ages 12 and up. It will feature speakers and musical artists with a message specifically for teens and will be held on Saturday, April 30, at the Rapides Parish Coliseum. The event is free and participants are asked to register online at www.alexriverfete.com.

For more information about Downtown Rocks go to www.cityofalexandriala.com or the Alexandria City Government Facebook Page. For more on Alex Riverfete, go to www.alexriverfete.com or see Alex River Fete on Facebook.