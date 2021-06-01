Mayor Hall announced Ronney Howard as new police chief

Alexandria, La. (May 28, 2021) —Ronney L. Howard has been named Alexandria Police Chief by Alexandria Mayor Jeffrey W. Hall. Hall made the announcement Friday afternoon at the Public Safety Complex. Howard has served as interim police chief since the retirement of former Alexandria Police Chief Jerrod King on Nov. 1, 2020.

“Ronney Howard is a 30-year veteran with the Alexandria Police Department with a wide range of experience making him an ideal choice to lead the Alexandria Police Department,” Hall said. “Not only does Chief Howard have an extensive background in law enforcement, he is a native of Alexandria. With the serious issues police officers face today, it is critical that our law enforcement leaders know and understand their community.”

Howard, a graduate of Peabody Magnet High School, joined APD as a patrol officer in 1990. During his career with APD he has worked with the Street Level Narcotics Interdiction Team, the Traffic Division, Detective Division and Internal Affairs. Leadership positions he has held include serving as Shift Commander, Assistant Bureau Commander of Investigations, Commander of Community Police and Uniform Division Commander.

In addition, Howard’s law enforcement experience includes working as a Field Training officer for three years, eight years on the Special Response Team, four years working with the Regional Apprehension Team Federal Task Force, 11 years working with the Violent Offenders Task Force with the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Department and numerous other assignments. Capt. Howard was also honored as the Outstanding Law Enforcement Officer/Gold Medal Award for Public Servants in 2012.

Howard and his wife, Arementa, have been married for 31 years and they have four children.