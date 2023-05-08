PINEVILLE, La. – May 8, 2023 – May is National Electrical Safety Month, and Cleco is

reminding customers about the importance of electrical safety.

The annual effort is led by the Electrical Safety Foundation International, a nonprofit

organization dedicated exclusively to promoting electrical safety in the home, school and

workplace. The theme of this year’s safety campaign is “Electrification: E-Mobility,” highlighting

how emerging technology, such as electric vehicles, requires further electrification and devices

that can support this increased energy demand.

“Electrical safety is important every day, but this month helps to bring attention to electrical

safety and remind our customers and the public to check their surroundings for electrical

hazards,” said Maile Murray, Cleco’s director of environmental, health and safety. “Taking these

simple precautions can help you to avoid those dangerous situations.”

How to avoid electrical hazards:

– Never touch a downed power line or anything in contact with it. Keep away and call 911

and Cleco at 1-800-622-6537.

– Stay away from electrical substations and transformers and do not allow children to play

near them.

– Do not let children climb trees near power lines.

– Call before you dig. Before you break ground to plant a tree, erect a fence or perform

other digging activities, contact Louisiana One Call at 811 or 1-800-272-3020.

– Make sure all electrical work is performed by licensed electricians.

– Keep electrical appliances and tools away from water.

– Don’t overload electrical outlets.

– Avoid placing cords under rugs or across doorways. Cords that are frayed or damaged

should be removed and replaced immediately, not spliced or taped.

