May is Mental Health Awareness Month

Nearly one in five Americans lives with a mental health condition, according to the National Institute of Mental Health.

That includes any mental, behavioral, or emotional disorder such as:

Depression

Anxiety

Mood disorders, including bipolar disorder

Personality disorders

Psychotic disorders, including schizophrenia

Trauma

Eating disorders

Substance -use disorders

A recent statement by President Joe Biden on Mental Health Awareness Month mentions isolation, sickness, grief, and job loss as contributing factors on declining mental health as well as lack of access to mental health services during difficult times.

But it’s important to remember that you are not alone.