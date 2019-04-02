Tuesday, April 2, 2019
Latest:
Local Headlines 

Matthew Sonnier faces the death penalty

Jojuana Phillips 0 Comments

Matthew Sonnier and his sister, Ebony Sonnier, is facing the death penalty in Rapides Parish for the October 2017 murders of Jeremy Norris, Kendrick Horn and Latish White.

Sonnier’s attorneys filed a motion to gain access to raw data relating to DNA evidence in the case.

The state wants to get a scientific option due to concerns of the effects of extracting raw data from reports.

A special prosecutor with the case is hoping that the matter will be resolved before the next court date on April 30th.

You May Also Like

16-Year-Old Charged with Murder

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on 16-Year-Old Charged with Murder

Glenmore Educator Accused of Sex Crimes

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Glenmore Educator Accused of Sex Crimes

NSU’s Lyric Choir Wins Gold Medal at International Competition

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on NSU’s Lyric Choir Wins Gold Medal at International Competition

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Update: Message From Northwest Broadcasting CEO Brian Brady Re: DIRECTV