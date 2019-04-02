Matthew Sonnier faces the death penalty

Matthew Sonnier and his sister, Ebony Sonnier, is facing the death penalty in Rapides Parish for the October 2017 murders of Jeremy Norris, Kendrick Horn and Latish White.

Sonnier’s attorneys filed a motion to gain access to raw data relating to DNA evidence in the case.

The state wants to get a scientific option due to concerns of the effects of extracting raw data from reports.

A special prosecutor with the case is hoping that the matter will be resolved before the next court date on April 30th.