Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Alexandria, La. (Jan. 16, 2020) — The City of Alexandria will present a number of activities Sunday and Monday in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The national holiday honoring Dr. King is Monday, Jan. 20.

“Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was a man who saw the need for significant societal change and dedicated his life to leading us peacefully to and through that change,” said Alexandria Mayor Jeffrey W. Hall. “As time passes and those of us who witnessed his work pass away and memories fade, it is crucial that we have events like these to continue his message of peace, love and understanding for all people. It is our responsibility to teach our young people so they understand the history and carry on Dr. King’s vision of love and equality for all citizens.”

On Sunday, a memorial wreath will be placed at 4:30 p.m. at MLK and Murray streets. Members of Epsilon Psi Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., will conduct the ceremony. The march with the wreath will start at the historic Shiloh Baptist Church, located at 930 Washington St.

Events Monday include a prayer breakfast at 6:30 a.m. in Convention Hall, located at 915 Third St. The annual Martin Luther King Day parade will start at 10 a.m. The route will start at Bolton Avenue and proceed down Jackson Street to the Randolph Riverfront Center. Grand Marshals will be Emmanuel Arceneaux and Dennis Stewart. At noon an MLK Rally will be held at the Randolph Riverfront Center.

In addition to those events, residents are reminded of the current Alexandria Museum of Art exhibit “Legacy of Honor and Valor” highlighting African Americans serving in World War II. Presented by the Buffalo Soldiers Historical Society, the exhibition features panels and information about the contribution of African American men and women in all branches of service during the war. The exhibition is paired with “The Pelican State Goes to War: Louisiana in World War II,” on display through February. The museum is closed Sundays and Mondays.