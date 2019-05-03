Friday, May 3, 2019
Latest:
Local Headlines 

Marksville woman arrested for allegedly mistreating elderly relative

Jojuana Phillips 0 Comments

The Avoyelles parish sheriff’s Office, arrested a woman for allegedly mistreating an elderly woman. Thi Thuy Harper, was arrested after investigators found evidence that the victim, was kept locked in a room without air conditioning or proper ventilation for long periods of time. According to the avoyelles sheriff office that there was no running water or food found inside the home and the victim appeared to be malnourished.The victim told deputies she was physically assaulted by harper.Harper was taken into custody for cruelty to persons with infirmities, and the victim was taken to the hospital. The investigation is still ongoing and more charges are possible .

You May Also Like

Oldest African-American Church Plans to Relocate

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Oldest African-American Church Plans to Relocate

Food Bank & Suddenlink Come Together to Help Needy

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Food Bank & Suddenlink Come Together to Help Needy

Gun Safety , Decrease In Gun Violence In Alexandria

Char Thomas 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NEW April 5th - Update: Message From Northwest Broadcasting CEO Brian Brady Re: DIRECTV