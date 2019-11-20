Marksville man killed in Rapides Parish crash, impairment suspected

Louisiana State Police, Troop E (November 19, 2019): Early this morning, a single vehicle crash killed a man from Marksville, LA who was not wearing a seat belt. Impairment is a suspected factor.

Troopers responded to the crash around 1:20 a.m., which occurred on U.S. Hwy 71, south of Alexandria. The crash involved a 1999 Ford, driven by 25-year-old Jonathan C. Decuir. The Ford was southbound on U.S. Hwy 71 when Decuir lost control and exited the left side of the roadway, before colliding with a metal guardrail. After colliding with the guardrail, the vehicle exited the right side of the roadway and collided with an overpass support column.

Decuir was pronounced dead. Routine toxicology tests are pending. The crash remains under investigation.

Louisiana State Police would like to take this opportunity to remind/inform motorists that properly wearing your seat belt will dramatically reduce your chance of being injured or killed in a crash. We ask you to take one second to “buckle up!” Louisiana law requires that every person in a vehicle, regardless of seating position, always remain buckled up. Not wearing a seat belt remains the leading cause of death in motor vehicle crashes.

Motorists must be reminded that alcohol and other drugs have many effects on the body. Alcohol and other drugs can impair visual ability, alter sense of time and space, impair fine motor skills needed to operate a motor vehicle, and decrease reaction times. Just one drink may cause these effects. Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead and designate a sober driver. Not doing so can have deadly consequences.

Louisiana State Police has zero tolerance for impaired drivers. To report aggressive/impaired driving, call *LSP (*577) from your cellular phone or your local law enforcement agency.

Troop E Troopers have investigated 40 fatal crashes in 2019, resulting in 44 fatalities.