Friday, July 5, 2019
Latest:
Local Headlines 

Marksville man arrested for rape, other charges

Jojuana Phillips 0 Comments

A Marksville man has been arrested after a woman, who was not wearing clothes, ran to a nearby home and asked the homeowner to call police…claiming that she had been raped.

20 year old Sonny Ray Dauzat was arrested on multiple charges earlier this week after investigators found evidence to support the allegations against him.

According to the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office, the woman told the nearby homeowner that she had been raped by someone she knew and had visible injuries on her body.

She also claimed that Dauzat pointed a gun at her and pulled the trigger numerous times, but the gun did not fire.

Dauzat was booked into the Avoyelles Parish Jail on a $675,000 bond.

