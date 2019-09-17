Tuesday, September 17, 2019
Marksville man among 2 cited for alligator hunting violations

Jojuana Phillips 0 Comments

A Marksville man was one of two men cited by the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries for alleged alligator hunting violations in Calcasieu Parish from a hunt that took place before the season began.

Jerryd Tassin of Marksville and Hilton Rushing of Denham Springs were cited for taking alligators during a closed season among other violations.

Agents seized a 12 foot alligator and two 4 foot 6 alligators and Tassin’s last alligator tag.

Both men are facing a large amount of fines and possible jail time.

Alligator hunting season for this part of the state opened on September 4th.

Tassin and Rushing’s hunt took place on August 30th.

12 foot alligator seized in connection to the case

 

