Marksville man among 2 cited for alligator hunting violations

A Marksville man was one of two men cited by the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries for alleged alligator hunting violations in Calcasieu Parish from a hunt that took place before the season began.

Jerryd Tassin of Marksville and Hilton Rushing of Denham Springs were cited for taking alligators during a closed season among other violations.

Agents seized a 12 foot alligator and two 4 foot 6 alligators and Tassin’s last alligator tag.

Both men are facing a large amount of fines and possible jail time.

Alligator hunting season for this part of the state opened on September 4th.

Tassin and Rushing’s hunt took place on August 30th.