NATCHITOCHES – Northwestern State University’s Students for Animal Protection organization will host a Mardi Paws Ball benefiting the Natchitoches Humane Society from 7-10 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 7 in the Student Union Ballroom. Dress is semiformal.

Tickets are $10 for NSU and LSMSA students and $20 for non-students. The event will include raffles, door prizes, music, food and a guest speaker. There will also be donation boxes for pet supplies. Sponsorships are available and donations are welcome.

The Mardi Paws Ball precedes the Krewe of Wag-uns Mardi Gras children and pet parade that will take place at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10 in downtown Natchitoches. Information on that event is available on the Natchitoches Humane Society Facebook page.

For ticket and sponsorship information on the Mardi Paws Ball, contact Haley Tucker at (337) )353-9725 or e-mail htucker112936@nsula.edu.