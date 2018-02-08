Mardi Gras Party Update at the Zoo

The animals are askin’ for you at Alexandria Zoo! Following the Children’s Parade, tour the zoo and enjoy some Mardi Gras lagniappe with Atwood’s Bakery king cake, entertainment by the LaCour Trio, and costumed characters.

Mardi Gras Party

Saturday, February 10

2 pm – 4 pm

Due to impending weather, Alexandria Zoo will celebrate the Mardi Gras Party rain or shine at the Education Center near the train depot. The live music has been cancelled for the event.

Under the Education Pavilion, enjoy Atwood’s Bakery king cake and help craft special Valentine’s Day enrichment for our animals.

In the Education Building, visit with costumed characters and view the sloth, green anaconda, and other cool creatures.

Regular Zoo admission. FOTAZ members are free with card and photo ID.