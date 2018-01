Mardi Gras Fun for Everyone

Town of Pollock Mardi Gras Parade

Saturday, January 27, 2018 at 10:00 AM

Pineville Light the Night Parade

Friday, February 2, 2018 at 7:00 PM

Town of Ball Mardi Gras Parade

Saturday, February 3, 2018 at 10:00 AM

Town of Woodworth Mardi Gras Parade

Saturday, February 3, 2018 begins at Noon

Mardi Paws Ball

Wednesday, February 7, 2018

7:00 PM – 10:00 PM

NSU in the Student Union Ballroom

Benefiting the Natchitoches Humane Society from

LSUA Mardi Gras Parade

Wednesday, February 7, 2018 Beginning at noon

Hixson Classic Cars and College Cheerleaders Parade

Friday, February 9, 2018 at 4:30pm, Downtown Alexandria

Taste of Mardi Gras

Friday, February 9, 2018 from 6:30 PM – 11:30 PM

Riverfront Convention Center

2nd Annual Party Gras

Saturday, February 10, 2018 from 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Renegade Harley Davidson

AMGA 22nd Annual Children’s Parade

Saturday, February 10, 2018 at 10:00 AM, Downtown Alexandria

Mardi Gras Party at the Alexandria ZOO

February 10 from 2:00 PM – 4:00 AM (following the children’s parade)

Regular Zoo Admission

AMGA 25th Annual Krewes Parade

Sunday, February 11, 2018 Begins at 2:00 PM

Finale Royal

Sunday, February 11, 2018 from 5:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Rapides Parish Coliseum

Alcohol/Tobacco Free Zone Venue

Sunday February 12, 2018 from 11:00 AM – 5:00PM

City of Alexandria Dixie Ball Park

A Safe Place for Families to Celebrate Mardi Gras

A Medieval Feast

February 17 from 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm

Themed dress, Fundraiser

www.redriverchorale.com