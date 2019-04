Rapides Parish School Board- District F

Linda “Gram” Burgess wins against John Allen Jr. with 55% percent of the votes, while Allen came out of the race with 45%.

Mayor-Village of Creola (Grant Parish)

Danny Moore wins the race with 52% of the votes against his opponent Brandon Randall who received 48% of the votes.

Chief of Police-Village of Creola (Grant Parish)

Donald “Pops” Crooks wins with 89% of the votes against Heath Landry who came out with 11%.