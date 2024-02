Click the links below to see Sample Ballots for your area.

Early Voting is March 9 -16

Allen Sample AVC Ballots for 03-23-24

LaSalle Sample AVC Ballots for 03-23-24

Rapides Sample AVC Ballots for 03-23-24

Natchitoches Sample AVC Ballots for 03-23-24

Avoyelles Sample AVC Ballots for 03-23-24