Many’s, “Cadillac” Rhone decommits from UL-Monroe to Northwestern

Many quarterback and defensive back, Ze’Quarrius Rhone, made his announcement decommiting from UL-Monroe to attend Northwestern instead.

“Cadillac”, an all-state athlete for the Tigers, says that he felt more “wanted” from NSU’s coaching staff as opposed to ULM’s amid the coaching staff changes.

Rhone is committed to playing defensive back for the Demons.

