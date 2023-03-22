Many High angler signs with NSU’s competitive Fishing Team

NATCHITOCHES – Samuel “Cole” Pickett, center, a senior at Many High School, signed to join the Northwestern State University Fishing Team. Picket will attend NSU on scholarship as part of the university’s competitive bass fishing team. Pickett will also be in the President’s Leadership Program while majoring in Health and Exercise Science. He hopes to eventually become a physical therapist. He is pictured with his parents, Andrea and Brad Pickett. The NSU Fishing Team is open to all NSU students. For more information on the NSU Fishing Team, email team sponsor Juddy Hamous at juddyh@nsula.edu or call (318) 332-0565.