Mansura man killed in head-on crash

Troopers responded to the crash around 3:50 p.m., which occurred on LA Hwy 1, near LA Hwy 1192. The crash involved a 2006 GMC SUV, driven by 44 year old Latharie Sylvain of Mansura and a 2003 Toyota pickup, driven by 50 year old Glen Gaspard of Mansura.

The GMC was southbound on LA Hwy 1 when Sylvain lost control and crossed the center line into the opposing lane, which resulted in the GMC colliding head-on with the northbound Toyota.

Sylvain received minor injuries and was transported to Avoyelles Hospital.

Glen Gaspard and his two juvenile passengers received moderate injuries and were transported to Rapides Regional Trauma Center. An additional passenger of Glen Gaspard’s, identified as 53 year old Ted Gaspard, was pronounced dead.

All the occupants, in both vehicles, were wearing seat belts.

Routine toxicology tests and charges are pending. The crash remains under investigation.

Troop E Troopers have investigated 13 fatal crashes in 2019, resulting in 15 fatalities.