Mansura Man Killed in Avoyelles Parish Crash

Avoyelles Parish – On December 10, 2021, at approximately 7:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a three-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 114 near Louisiana Highway 1186. This crash claimed the life of 33-year-old Davey J. Lambert of Mansura.

The initial investigation revealed a 2020 Hyundai Elantra, driven by Lambert, was westbound on Louisiana Highway 114. For reasons still under investigation, Lambert crossed the centerlines, entered into the eastbound travel lane and struck an eastbound 2006 Honda Odyssey head-on. After the initial impact, the Hyundai continued into a private driveway and struck a 2021 Ford Expedition that was parked, but occupied.

Lambert, who was unrestrained, sustained fatal injuries and was transported to a local hospital where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries. The driver of the Honda, who was unrestrained, sustained moderate injuries and was transported to a local hospital. The occupant of the Ford, who was restrained, sustained no injuries. Toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis.