The Manna House is the only soup kitchen in Alexandria, and they rely fully on donations to help serve the community seven days a week.

On March 13th through the 18th, they will be putting together the Adams Pro Am Golf Tournament at the Oak Wing Golf Club. And you may even get to play with a pro golfer.

To register for the tournament you can call the Manna House at (318)-445-9053.

KLAX ABC 31 News 1/12/17